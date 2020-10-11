Kansas Advance Voting Set to Begin

Over 6.6 million Americans have already voted ahead of November’s election. That’s according to the United States Elections Project and is far more than the 2016 number at this same time.

Officials say they’ve never seen so many people cast their ballots this far from election day.

In Kansas the deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the November election is this Tuesday, October 13th. The early voting period in Kansas then begins on October 14th and goes thru November 2nd at noon. Dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

The Saline County Clerk’s Office will begin sending out ballots in the mail to those who have requested them on October 14th. The deadline to request a ballot by mail must be received by Tuesday, October 27th. To be counted , your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd and received no later than Friday, November 6th, by close of business.

The Saline County Clerk’s Office will be open for in-person advanced voting beginning October 19th.