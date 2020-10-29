Kansas Advance Voting Numbers

Record numbers of advanced votes are being cast across the country, and across Kansas. Already more than 75 million Americans have cast their ballots.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office voting numbers Wednesday.

According to the agency, 504,682 ballots have been mailed. Of those ballots that were mailed, 318,050 ballots have been returned.

There are another 195,416 people who have advance voted in person.

In the 2016 election 115,212 advanced mail ballots were returned and 169,358 people voted in person in advance.

The party breakdown of advanced in Kansas so far:

Ballots Mailed

Democrat – 230,309

Republican – 189,158

Libertarian – 2,593

Unaffiliated – 82,618

Advance Mail Ballots Returned

Democrat – 160,326

Republican -115,340

Libertarian – 1,207

Unafilliated – 41,176

Advance In Person

Democrat – 48,400

Republican – 110,318

Libertarian – 1,605

Unaffiliated – 35,093

The agency says so far 63.02 percent of the mail ballots have been returned. There are 186,632 mail ballots that have not yet been returned.

Overall, 513,466 advance ballots have been cast across Kansas.

The deadline to request a mail ballot in Kansas has already passed. It was Tuesday of this week. To be counted, a mail ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd and received no later than Friday, November 6th, by close of business.

In Salina, the Saline County Clerk’s Office is open for in-person advance voting every day this week , through Friday, during regular business hours. The office will also open on Saturday for in-person advance voting from 9 AM – 4 PM. The final opportunity to advance vote in person will then be next week on Monday, Nov. 2nd, until noon.

Polls across Kansas will be open on election day, Tuesday, November 3rd, from 7 AM till 7 PM.