Kansas Advance Voting Begins

Advance voting is underway in Kansas.

Wednesday marks the first day that Kansans can vote in advance ahead of the November general election. Registered voters can cast ballots in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations up to 20 days before election day.

In Saline County, advance voting via mail is underway. The last day to apply for an advanced ballot by mail is Tuesday, November 1st. .

In-person advance voting at the Saline County Clerks Office begins Monday, October 24th, . Registered voters can vote in person in the office at the Salina City / County Building during normal business hours. Additionally, the office will be open for voters on Saturday, November 5th, from 10am till 2pm. The final day for advance voting is Monday, November 6th, at noon.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8th. Polls on election day will be open from 7am till 7 pm.

_ _ _

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash