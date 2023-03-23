Kansas Adds Two Graduate Transfers to 2023 Roster

LAWRENCE, Kan.– Head Coach Ray Bechard announced the addition of transfers Reagan Cooper and Mykayla Myers to the 2023 Kansas Volleyball signing class. Cooper will be joining the Jayhawks from Texas Tech, while Myers will be transferring in from TCU.

The duo will join Aisha Aiono, Raegan Burns and Ellie Schneider, three incoming freshmen that were signed by the volleyball program back in November 2022.

“We have a unique opportunity to add two quality people to our program who are very good volleyball players and just happen to be best friends,” said Head Volleyball Coach Ray Bechard. “They started their collegiate careers together at Washington State before they both went their own way, and we are delighted that they are going to be finishing their careers together here at Kansas.”

Reagan Cooper

Outside/Opposite Hitter | 6-1 | Sr.

Cooper appeared in 72 total matches throughout her career as a Red Raider, tallying 702 kills and a 2.66 kills per set career average. She totaled a .252 career hitting percentage, highlighted by her career high mark of .287 during the 2022 season.

The Rowlett, Texas native recorded 16 double-digit kill performances in 2022, ranking second on the team in kills, kills per set, hitting percentage and points. Cooper wrapped up her final season with the Red Raiders with 285 kills on 722 attacks, 2.88 k/s, 67 digs, 42 blocks and 312.5 total points.

Cooper was also named to four different All-Tournament teams during her stint at Texas Tech. The 6-1 attacker made a name for herself in the Big 12 as well, where she was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 Second Team selection and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week back in March of 2021.

Prior to attending Texas Tech, Cooper took the court as a true freshman for Washington State, where she appeared in 11 matches and 19 sets and collected 39 kills, five blocks and nine digs during her collegiate debut season.

Bechard on Cooper: “Reagan is a physical outside attacker with good range and athleticism. She is versatile in that she can attack from either pin and her Big 12 experience will add great value to our offense. She will also have a positive impact on our initial line of defense with her ability to block for points. We feel like some of her best volleyball is still ahead of her. We are excited to work with her.”

Mykayla Myers

Middle Blocker | 6-0 | Sr.

Myers took the court for TCU for 280 sets across 75 total matches, being a mainstay in the team’s starting lineup for the last three seasons. The 6-0 middle blocker led the Horned Frogs in both hitting percentage and blocks during all three seasons in which she competed, proving to be a consistent force at the net on both sides of the ball.

The Coppell, Texas native tallied 262 total career blocks, leading her team with a career high 105 total blocks during the 2021 season. She tallied 513 career kills, averaging 1.83 kills per set highlighted by her 2.06 average in 2021.

During her junior season, Myers became the first Horned Frog to eclipse triple figures in blocks since 2017, and the program’s first player since 2016 to hit over .300 in consecutive seasons. She also was one of four players in the Big 12 to average more than two kills and one block per set in 2021.

Prior to competing at TCU, Myers joined Cooper at Washington State as a true freshman, where she appeared in 10 different sets and tallied six total kills during her collegiate debut.

Bechard on Myers:“Mykayla was someone we recruited right out of high school and we are excited to have her join us. She gives us much-needed experience at the middle blocker position, where her foot speed and athleticism will allow her to impact the match both offensively and defensively. She is a relentless competitor and her familiarity with the Big 12 and those teams we will be competing will be a big advantage for her.”