Kansas is one of four states that will receive funding from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

This according to state officials, who say the Sunflower State was awarded 83 point five million dollars to improve access to internet statewide.

Federal officials say the program’s goal is to help fund “reliable, affordable, broad-band infrastructure to more Kansans” in underserved areas that lack access to Internet speeds of at least 20 megabytes per second.