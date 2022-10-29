Kansas #9 Most Ghost Sightings

Kansas is #9 for number of ghost sightings per capita, according to Porch’s latest data study.

According to the organization, utilizing ghost sighting reports from the Ghosts of America website as well as Census Bureau data (for population statistics), they were able to determine where the ghostliest places in the US are.

Key findings:

Maine is the “ghostliest” state, with 58 encounters per 100,000 residents

Florida and New York state are the least haunted states —only 10.8 and 8.1 sightings per 100,000 people, respectively

Ghosts of “girls” and “women” account for 44% of spirits encountered, “men” and “boy” ghosts at 38%, with the remaining 18% described as “children”

The old gold rush town of Port Costa, CA is the most haunted place in America, with 53 ghost encounters among its 242 residents

Some 55 (7%) of active U.S. Military bases in the United States have at least one ghost sighting reported, Fort Knox being the most haunted (90 reports)

https://porch.com/advice/ghostliest-places-2022

