Kansas’ 2023-24 Big 12 Athlete of the Year Nominees

The 2023-24 Big 12 Athlete of the Year nominees will be featured in alphabetical order by school starting Monday, June 17 through Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT.

Each institution nominated one male and one female athlete of any classification that competed for their institution during the 2023-24 school year. Student-athletes were required to be in good academic standing and had to be from a league-sponsored sport.

The 14 schools that competed during the 2023-24 academic year are eligible.

The winners will be announced Wednesday, June 26. Stay tuned to Big12Sports.com and the league’s social media platforms to see the rest of the candidates.

This morning’s featured candidates are Kansas’ Clayton Simms and Camryn Turner.

Kansas Male Athlete of the Year Candidate

Clayton Simms, Track & Field

Jr., Waston, Louisiana

Accomplishments

Posted 11 top-five finishes in 2023-24, including five first-place and three second-place finishes.

Ranked No. 3 nationally during the indoor season and was an All-American for both indoor and outdoor.

Was the 2024 Big 12 Indoor Pole Vault Champion and a 2024 NCAA Outdoor Pole Vault Runner-Up.

A sport management major and business minor that is a five-time Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selection.

Kansas Female Athlete of the Year Candidate

Camryn Turner, Volleyball

Jr., Topeka, Kansas

Accomplishments

AVCA All-America Honorable Mention while guiding KU to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Big 12 Setter of the Year after leading the Big 12 in assists per set (10.7, 14th nationally).

All-Big 12 First Team Selection and won one Big 12 Player of the Week award during the season (Sept. 5).

Serves as President of SAAC at Kansas and is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team Selection.

2023-24 Big 12 Athletes of the Year Nominees

Baylor – Johnny Keefer and Alexis Brown

BYU – Kenneth Rooks and Brecken Mozingo

UCF – RJ Harvey and Rayniah Jones

Cincinnati – Ty Gingerich and Juliette Laracuente-Huebner

Houston – Jamal Shead and Kelly-Ann Beckford

Iowa State – David Carr and Sydney Willits

Kansas – Clayton Simms and Camryn Turner