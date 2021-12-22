Kansans Ready to Travel For Christmas

Kansans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. According to AAA Kansas, more than 109 million people across the country — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

That dramatic bounce-back — 27.7 million more people traveling — will bring this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.

More than 100 million on the roads and 6 million in the skies

Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million planning to head to their destinations in cars despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. More than 6 million people are expected to travel by air, while 3 million people are booking buses, trains and cruises.

Higher prices this holiday season

With so many planning to travel, AAA suggests booking flights, car rentals, accommodations and other activities as early as possible.

Air — A recent analysis of AAA’s flight booking data revealed that ticket prices for Christmas week are up 5% from last year, with the average lowest round-trip fare of $154 for major U.S. destinations. For those flying around New Year’s, prices are up considerably more – 27% with the average lowest fare at $182. Those wanting to book last-minute travel will find the best fares about two weeks before their travel date but keep in mind availability may be limited.

Hotels — Mid-range hotel rates have increased 36% for AAA Approved hotels for Christmas travel, with an average nightly rate of $320. For New Year’s Eve, the average nightly rate is $267.

Car Rentals — For car rentals, the average rate has increased 20% for Christmas travel, with the average lowest daily rate of $130. It has increased 65% for New Year’s, for an average lowest daily rate of $103. Rental car companies have been re-building their inventory following a shortage over the summer, but with the increased demand expected around this time of the year, it’s important to book as early as possible.

Protect yourself — and your trip

AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for the holidays to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. It’s essential to know requirements and recommendations based on your vaccination status, where you’re traveling from and your destination.

A trusted travel advisor can provide advice, serving as an advocate before, during and after a trip. Their extensive knowledge and expertise allow them to help travelers with questions related to travel insurance options, what destinations and attractions are open both domestically and internationally, destination-specific testing and vaccination requirements, what to do if last-minute changes to a trip are needed and much more.

AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map helps travelers understand closures, recommendations and requirements when traveling in the U.S. In addition, the CDC has an interactive map with recommendations and information about restrictions for international travel.

Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of U.S. public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations. The CDC also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public places in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Plan ahead for road trips

The over 100 million Americans planning to drive over the holidays need to be prepared for slowdowns and breakdowns. AAA expects to respond to as many as 917,000 calls for help. Vehicles that have been driven less during the pandemic should get an inspection to check key components like the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels to avoid an unnecessary breakdown. It’s important to do this as early as possible in case there is an issue that needs to be fixed.

Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel Date Worst travel time Best travel time 12/23/21 12:00–6:00pm After 7:00pm 12/24/21 2:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm 12/25/21 Minimal congestion expected 12/26/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm 12/27/21 5:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm 12/28/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm 12/29/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 11:00am 12/30/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm 12/31/21 2:00–4:00pm Before 1:00pm, after 5:00pm 1/1/22 Minimal congestion expected 1/2/22 2:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm Source: INRIX

2021 Year-end holiday travelers compared to previous years Total Automobile Air Other (bus, train, cruise) 2021 Forecast 109.5 M 100.1 M 6.4 M 2.9 M 2020 Actual 81.7 M 78.5 M 2.3 M 0.98 M 2019 Actual 119.3 M 108 M 7.33 M 3.89 M Change (2019 to 2021) −8.2% −7.3% −12.6% −24.8% Change (2020 to 2021) 33.9% 27.6% 184% 198.7%

Theme parks, beaches and Vegas are popular destinations

AAA booking data through October shows that domestically, theme-park-heavy destinations like Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, top the list of popular travel spots. Las Vegas, New York City and several other Florida cities also rank high.