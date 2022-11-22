Salina, KS

Kansans Ready to Travel

Todd PittengerNovember 22, 2022

Kansas Roads and highways will be plenty stuffed with Thanksgiving travel.

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.

AAA Kansas crunches the Thanksgiving travel numbers:

  • 581,000 Kansans will travel 50+ miles
  • 90% – or 525,000 – will drive
  • 29,000 will fly
  • 26,000 will take trains, buses and cruise ships
  • Kansas gas prices up 20 cents/gal. from 2022
  • 1,300 AAA Kansas Roadside Service calls expected

The Agency says this year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

 

