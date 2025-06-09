Kansan is National Golden Spur Award Winner

Jan Lyons of Manhattan has been selected as the 2025 National Golden Spur Award recipient for her contributions to the ranching and livestock industries. Lyons, a lifelong rancher and co-owner of Lyons Angus Ranch, has dedicated decades to advancing the beef industry.

“It is not an exaggeration to say she is the ‘gold standard’ of selfless service to the ranching industry,” said Dee Likes, chief executive emeritus of KLA.

Lyons rose through the ranks of livestock organizations, becoming the first woman president of both the Kansas Angus Association (1982) and KLA (1994). She chaired the Cattlemen’s Beef Board in 1996 and served as president of NCBA in 2004. Her leadership during the 2003 BSE crisis was widely praised for its calm, science-based reassurance to consumers and producers alike.

A steadfast advocate for beef promotion and genetic improvement, Lyons played a critical role in advancing consumer confidence, guiding public communications and supporting groundbreaking industry initiatives like the national checkoff program.

Throughout her career, she has been recognized with numerous awards, including the BEEF Magazine Trailblazer of the Year (2004), Kansas State University’s Stockman of the Year (2008) and the Jay B. Dillingham Award for Agricultural Leadership and Excellence (2022). In 2024, she received the Visionary Award from the Cattlemen’s Beef Board for her enduring impact on beef marketing and promotion.

Her proudest achievement is to have passed to her children, grandchildren and, now, great-grandchildren, her love of ranching and respect for the land and the cattle in the Flint Hills.

The National Golden Spur Award is sponsored by the American Quarter Horse Association, National Cattlemen’s Foundation, Ranching Heritage Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Cattle Feeders Association and Texas Farm Bureau. Lyons will receive the award October 4 in Lubbock, TX.