Kanopolis to Crest Next Week

High water continues to cause issues at an area lake. As lake levels continue to rise, nearly all areas of Kanopolis Lake are closed.

US Army Corps of Engineers Operations Project Manager Dan Hays tells KSAL News as of Wednesday the lake was 32 feet above conservation level, which is at about 58 percent of capacity.

Hays says the lake is continuing to slowly rise. It is not expected to crest until mid-week next week. It is expected to rise only about three more feet, though, still well under capacity. There are no plans at this time for a release of water.

According to Hays, nearly all of the lake is closed including all boat ramps and almost every campground. Things will stay that way until the water begins to recede.

The only thing open at Kanopolis is the Riverside area of the park.

Hays says they are monitoring a landslide on the right outlet channel slope. The slide originated due to highly saturated soil from recent rain, and shallow bedrock. The slide is not associated with the dam and poses no dam safety risk. The slide will be repaired when conditions allow. The area has been barricaded from public access due to the saturated soil and slippery conditions. While the water is very high, it’s not the highest it has ever been. Hays says the highest the lake ever rose was in 1951. The second highest lake level ever was in 1993. He does not expect it to reach the level of 1993. This will be the third highest level ever at Kanopolis