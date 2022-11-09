KANcycle Bikeshare App Integration

A bicycle sharing program which has people pedaling in eight communities in North Central Kansas including Salina is becoming easier to use.

KANcycle, a bike sharing program of OCCK Transportation, has integrated its system into a single account and app experience. The new offering, available in Transit, enables riders to plan a multimodal trip, and unlock a bike with just a few taps.

According to OCCK, by merging transit and bikeshare into one experience with Transit, OCCK Transportation and KANcycle are making it easier to keep North Central Kansas moving. In the last three years, bikeshare has seen increased popularity. By bringing these services together in Transit, KANcycle and OCCK Transportation are taking connectivity a step further, creating a combined option that brings mobility options together in one place.

“We are focused on enhancing our customers’ experiences, including providing new, convenient tools that make it easier to choose and use KANcycle, CityGo, 81 Connection, and all available public transit options,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “Partnering with the Transit app and KANcycle to make a seamless experience for our riders is part of the plan to use innovative transit technology to keep North Central Kansas moving.”

“Bringing bikes and buses together in one app, with one account, makes it easier than ever to ditch the car and start riding with Transit instead,” said Trell Grinter, OCCK’s Director of Transportation. “We’re excited to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”

With a few taps, users can search for bus information, including routes and stops, as well as bike sharing locations. The app will take them directly to the Movatic app to complete their bike sharing experience.

Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com or www.salinacitygo.com/transit.

KANcycle regional bike sharing provides North Central Kansas, including Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, and Ellsworth, with convenient, affordable access to bicycles as an easy, fun, healthy and eco-friendly means of transportation and recreation. OCCK, through a collaborative funding partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, brings you KANcycle powered by Movatic.