KANcycle Bike Share Coming to Area

A new bicycle sharing will soon be pedaling in eight communities in North Central Kansas including Salina.

KANcycle is a program of OCCK, Inc. Transportation, and Zagster. It will provide everyone with a convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is sponsoring a first of its kind rural bike share program for the following communities:

Belleville

Beloit

Concordia

Ellsworth

Lincoln

Mankato

Minneapolis

Salina

Officials say starting in the middle of June, 80 bikes with 17 stations will be strategically distributed between the eight communities to use for on-demand, local trips.

Riders join the program by signing up for annual memberships or pay-as-you-go. Annual memberships will be $30 with trips under 1 hour being free, student annual memberships will be $20 with trips under 1 hour being free, and pay-as-you-go will be $1.50 every 30 minutes.

“OCCK Transportation is excited to bring an additional transportation option, a way to help promote healthier communities, and an enjoyable recreational activity,” said Claire Mullen, Director of Mobility Management. “We are thrilled to bring something new to North Central Kansas like bike sharing. It is such a unique program that we are very proud of.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, the state’s largest health insurer, is making an initial contribution of $160,000 to provide bikes and marketing support for the first year of the KANcycle program, with the intention of helping the program grow in coming years.

“For over 75 years, we’ve made helping Kansans lead healthier lives one of our top priorities,” said Virginia Barnes, Director, Blue Health Initiatives. “Bike share encourages both active living and provides a means for community members to access resources they need to stay healthy. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is proud to serve as primary sponsor for KANcycle and we look forward to helping grow the program in the next few years. ”

Zagster manages all aspects of its bike-share programs — from bikes and technology, to maintenance and fleet rebalancing. Riding KANcycle bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Zagster Mobile App — available for iPhone and Android — or online at zagster.com. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to unlock the bike. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

A ribbon cutting for the KANcycle bike sharing for rural Kansas program will take place Friday, June 14 at 10:15 a.m. at the 7th & Walnut transfer station in Salina