Kancare Forum in Salina

Kimberly GeorgeSeptember 14, 2019

Independent Connection and the Self Advocacy Coalition of Kansas are hosting a Kancare Forum later this coming week.

According to the organization, they are inviting the public to the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. 9th St., on Thursday, Sept. 19, as they plan to band together to collect personal success and hardship stories to submit to the Governor.

The hope is that this will illustrate why expansion is the best option for Kansans. The Kancare Forum is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday.

Lunch will be served at the event. Those interested are asked to RSVP to Independent Connection at 785-452-9580.

