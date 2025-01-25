Kamryn Jones Shines Again as Mustangs Fall to Panthers in S.I.T. Semi-Final

FINAL:

GREAT BEND 54

CENTRAL 49

The fourth-seeded Salina Central Mustangs embraced the challenge of facing the top-seeded Great Bend Panthers, with a coveted spot in Saturday’s S.I.T. championship game on the line.

Coming into Friday, Great Bend had cruised through its first-round matchup with ease, while Salina Central had to fend off a late scare to secure their spot in the semifinals. However, you wouldn’t have guessed it from the way the Mustangs came out firing, determined to pull off the upset.

Senior guard Kamryn Jones picked up right where he left off. Fresh off dropping 22 points the night before, Jones was feeling it from the outside early, knocking three early 3-pointers. Jones slashed more in the second half, getting to the rim and free throw line. He would finish with 20 for the second consecutive night.

Kaden Snyder also found his shooting stroke from outside, hitting three on the night and finishing with 15+ points. Jones and Snyder scored over half of Central’s points, helping them lead 31-25 at halftime.

Junior forward and all-state tight end Ian Premer put Great Bend on his back and showcased why he’s the talk of the town across multiple sports. Premer finished with 28 points.

Premer’s physicality serves him well on the hardwood. It seemed like any time he put the ball on the floor and drove, you heard a whistle.

Mustangs forward Noah Peck was matched up with Premer most of the game, and faced foul trouble all night. This was part of the reason why the Mustangs coaching staff were careful about not having Kaden Snyder guard Premer, in hopes of keeping Snyder from being sidelined with too many fouls.

After relinquishing the lead late, the Mustangs trailed by three with under a minute to play. Kaden Snyder spotted up on the left wing and let it fly for the tie, it missed long, and Great Bend put the game on ice with free throws.

The Mustangs showed they can hang with the best on Friday, but their hopes for an S.I.T. championship will have to wait until next season.

Salina Central plays Salina South for third place in the boys’ bracket on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.