Kaluma, Perry Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior Arthur Kaluma and fifth-year senior Tylor Perry were each chosen as Honorable Mention selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by the coaches, as the conference office released their preseason awards ahead of its annual media day on October 18.

Kaluma and Perry are the first Wildcats named to the Preseason All-Big 12 since Barry Brown Jr. and Dean Wade in 2018-19.

The Preseason All-Big 12 included Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr., Houston’s L.J. Cryer, TCU’s Emanuel Miller and Texas’ Max Abmas. The Wildcat duo was among those named honorable mention, along with Baylor’s Jalen Bridges, RayJ Dennis and Ja’Kobe Walter, Houston’s Jamal Shead, Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr., Texas’ Dylan Disu, Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell and West Virginia’s Jesse Edwards.

Dickinson was named both the Preseason Player and Newcomer of the Year, while Walter was given the nod as the Preseason Freshman of the Year.

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, Kaluma transferred to K-State after an impressive 2-year stint (2021-23) at Creighton, where he helped the Bluejays to 47 wins, including 26 in BIG EAST play, a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances (2022, 2023) and the school’s first trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

Kaluma averaged double-figure scoring both seasons at Creighton, totaling 758 points (11.1 ppg.) on 43.3 percent shooting (270-of-624), including 29.1 percent (68-of-234) from 3-point range, and 71.4 percent (150-of-210) from the free throw line in 68 games with 67 starts. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.8 points on 42.3 percent (146-of-345) shooting to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in starting all 37 games for the Bluejays.

A 5-foot-11, 182-pound guard, Perry came to K-State as a graduate transfer after a decorated 2-year career (2021-23) at North Texas, where he led the Mean Green to unprecedented heights that included 56 total wins, including a school-record 31 in 2022-23, the 2023 NIT Championship and 2022 Conference USA regular-season title. In addition to being the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year and NIT Most Outstanding Player, he was twice named to the C-USA First Team (2022, 2023) while was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year as a junior in 2022.

Perry scored 1,043 points in his North Texas career on 43.1 percent (299-of-694) shooting from the field, including 41.3 percent (184-of-445) from 3-point range, and 85.9 percent (261-of-304) from the free throw line. He was the Mean Green’s leading scorer (17.3 ppg.) in 2022-23 while leading the Conference USA in 3-point field goal percentage (41.3), free throw percentage (87.2) and minutes (34.2) and placing second in 3-pointers/game (3.11) and fourth in scoring. He scored in double figures in 33 of 36 games played with 14 20-point performances highlighted by his career-best 35-point effort vs. San Jose State on Nov. 25.

Prior to North Texas, Perry enjoyed a stellar 2-year career (2019-21) at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan., where he led the Red Ravens to 53 wins and the 2021 NJCAA National Championship en route to earning NJCAA National Tournament MVP and Second Team All-America honors.

K-State returns six players from the 2022-23 season, including three starters, to along with one of the nation’s top transfer classes and a top-30 freshman class. The Wildcats won 26 games – third-most in school history – and made their 13th trip to the Elite Eight last season.

