Kaluma Named to 2024 Julius Erving Award Watch List

Vote for Kaluma (starting October 27)



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior Arthur Kaluma was one of 20 players named to the preseason Watch List for the 2024 Julius Erving Award, which annually recognizes the nation’s top small forward, by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday (October 25).

The award is named after the 4-time MVP and 16-year pro Julius Erving, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Although he was not named to the preseason team, current Oklahoma City Thunder and former Wildcat Keyontae Johnson was selected as a finalist for the Julius Erving Award in 2022-23, along with Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.

This is the second time that Kaluma has been named to a preseason Watch List after he was chosen to the Watch List for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award in 2022-23 while playing at Creighton. Kaluma, along with senior Tylor Perry, were both honorable mention selections to the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Kaluma was one of three Big 12 players on the preseason list, along with Baylor’s Jalen Bridges and Kansas’ Johnny Furphy. Other named include Cal’s Jaylon Tyson, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Drake’s Tucker DeVries, Duke’s Mark Mitchell, Gonzaga’s Anton Watson, Iowa’s Payton Sandfort, Kentucky’s Justin Edwards, Miami’s Matthew Cleveland, Michigan State’s Coen Carr, North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram, Ohio State’s Jamison Battle, St. John’s Glenn Taylor Jr., Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht and Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds beginning Friday, October 27. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Julius Erving Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, Kaluma transferred to K-State in June after an impressive 2-year stint (2021-23) at Creighton, where he helped the Bluejays to 47 wins, including 26 in BIG EAST play, a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances (2022, 2023) and the school’s first trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

Kaluma averaged double-figure scoring both seasons at Creighton, totaling 758 points (11.1 ppg.) on 43.3 percent shooting (270-of-624), including 29.1 percent (68-of-234) from 3-point range, and 71.4 percent (150-of-210) from the free throw line in 68 games with 67 starts. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.8 points on 42.3 percent (146-of-345) shooting to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in starting all 37 games for the Bluejays.

Kaluma and the rest of the Wildcats are a week away from playing their only exhibition against Emporia State on Wednesday, November 1.

For more information on the 2024 Julius Erving Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophallu and #ErvingAward on X and Instagram.

