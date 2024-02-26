Kaluma Earns Second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior Arthur Kaluma was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season on Monday afternoon (February 26) after averaging better than 20 points per game in splitting games against Texas and No. 25/21 BYU last week.

Kaluma averaged 22.5 points on 46.4 percent (13-of-28) shooting, including 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from 3-point range, to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 38 minutes per game in a narrow 62-56 loss at Texas on Feb. 19 and a wire-to-wire 84-74 home win over No. 25/21 BYU on Feb. 24. He also went a combined 15-of-17 from the free throw line in the two games, including a 10-of-12 effort vs. the Cougars.

Kaluma played perhaps his best game in a Wildcat uniform in the win over BYU, as he scored a career-high 28 points on 8-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, and 10-of-12 free throws to go with a game-high 10 rebounds, season-tying 4 assists and a steal in 39 minutes. It marked the Wildcats’ first 20-point, 10-rebound performance since Keyontae Johnson posted 22 points and 12 rebounds at No. 8/8 Kansas on Jan. 31, 2023. It was Kaluma’s eighth career double-double, including his team-leading fifth this season.

Kaluma opened the week with an impressive stat line in a road loss at Texas on Feb. 19, leading the team in both points (17) and rebounds (7) while adding 2 assists and a block in 37 minutes.

The weekly award is the third of the season for Kaluma, who was selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 11 and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Jan. 22. Overall, it is the fifth career weekly honor for Kaluma, who was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week on Feb. 14 and March 6, 2022, while playing at Creighton.

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing from Glendale, Ariz., Kaluma is currently averaging 15 points on 43.5 percent (125-of-284) shooting, including 36.7 percent (44-of-120) from 3-point range, to go along with a team-best 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.9 minutes per game. He is one of three players to rank in the Big 12’s top-10 in both scoring and rebounding, as he ranks ninth in scoring and fifth in rebounding.

K-State (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) returns to action Monday night, as the Wildcats conclude a brief 2-game homestand with a visit from West Virginia (9-18, 4-10 Big 12) at 6 p.m., CT on ESPN2. Tickets are still available at kstatesports.com/tickets.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram and Facebook.