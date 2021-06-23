Kaden Sitzman earns ABCA-Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in conjunction with the American Baseball Coaches Association has announced the 2021 ABCA-Rawlings-NAIA Baseball Gold Glove Team.

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kaden Sitzman (SR/McCook, Neb.) was selected as the Gold Glove winner at the pitcher position.

The nine award winners, who were chosen based upon their defensive success, were selected by the NAIA Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee.

“Sitzman has always been one of those pitchers who takes his fielding very serious and in practice did everything game speed,” Wesleyan head coach Bill Neale said.

Sitzman’s pitching style turns him into a defensive asset for the Coyotes. He is able to induce a lot of ground balls, and slow bouncers back to the mound, where Sitzman was able to make plays.

In 14 appearances, Sitzman did not commit an error in 30 chances for an unblemished fielding percentage. He also was part of one double play.

Pitching wise, Sitzman was 6-4 on the season with a 5.26 ERA in 65 innings pitched with 52 strikeouts.

“He developed his cutter prior to the 2020 season and we realized he was getting a lot more weak contact just in front of home plate,” Neale said. “I think that made him want to work even harder at being a strong defender from the mound since he was getting more chances during his outings.”

Sitzman is the second Coyote to receive a NAIA Gold Glove. Mike Pettibone received the honor at third base in 2009.

2021 Rawlings-ABCA Gold Glove Recipients

Name School Yr. Hometown P Kaden Sitzman Kansas Wesleyan Sr. McCook, Neb. C Kenny Piper Columbia (Mo.) Sr. Florissant, Mo. CF Dillon Brown Point (Ga.) Jr. Gulfport, Miss. RF Rougie Odor Webber International (Fla.) Sr. Maracaibo, Venezuela LF Joe Weatherford Lyon (Ark.) RS Fr. Flower Mound, Texas SS Gary Mattis Jr. Tennessee Wesleyan Jr. Broward County, Fla. 3B Dillon Plew Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) RS Sr. Kennewick, Wash. 2B Cody Banks Bellevue (Neb.) Sr. Duvall, Wash. 1B Joe Johnson Vanguard (Calif.) Jr. Medford, Ore.

