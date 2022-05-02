Kaden Davis signs free agent deal with Denver Broncos

Northwest Missouri State University’s Kaden Davis signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos following the 2022 National Football League draft.

Davis (Ellsworth, Kan.) earned honorable mention all-MIAA honors as a senior wide receiver for the Bearcats. Davis led the Bearcats with 10 touchdown receptions and 714 receiving yards. Davis caught 44 passes to rank second on the squad. He averaged 16.2 yards per catch and 54.9 yards per game. Davis recorded two 100-plus receiving games in 2021 with a 103-yard effort against Central Missouri and 102 yards at Missouri Southern. Davis nabbed a pair of touchdown receptions in a second-round NCAA playoff victory at Harding as he posted four catches for 82 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass in the NCAA quarterfinal contest at Ferris State.

Following the season, Davis was honored as a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and earned a spot on the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society. Davis had a 3.48 GPA in recreation and corporate recreation/wellness.