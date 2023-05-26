K9 Sniffs Out Man Wanted on Warrants

A K9 police officer sniffs out a Salina man wanted on multiple warrants.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Jayreece Jones was taken into custody Thursday night after trying to hide from authorities.

Police say a patrol officer noticed a Ford F150 speeding in the 1600 block of N. 9th and attempted to make a stop as the truck turned onto Inez Avenue.

The truck came to a sudden stop and Jones jumped out leaving his passenger behind. A short time later K9 officer Rodi was called in and found him two blocks away hiding under a camper.

Jones, who has active warrants in Saline and Dickinson Counties, is now facing charges that could include felony obstruction, speeding, and driving on a suspended license.