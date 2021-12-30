Salina, KS

K9 Sniff Leads to Arrest

KSAL StaffDecember 30, 2021

A traffic stop involving a police K9 has led to the arrest of a Salina man.

Troy Pryor, 48, is facing charges of possession of an opiate narcotic, driving while suspended and no drug tax stamp among others.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that an officer pulled Pryor over at 10:55 Wednesday night in the 700 block of Bishop Street. Pryor’s vehicle had a tag violation. Upon interaction with Pryor, the officer had reasonable suspicion for illegal activity.

A police K9 did an air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the officer of drugs inside. On a further search, illegal narcotics were found.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

