K9 Maggie Calls it a Career

A vital member of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office has called it a career. Agency K9 “Maggie” has retired.

According to the agency, Maggie was partnered with Deputy Craig Norris, and she served the citizens of Saline County from March of 2018 to June of 2025.

Maggie assisted several outside agencies during her years of service. Maggie is credited with several drug seizures, U.S. Currency seizures, arrests, and the seizure of several firearms.

K9 Maggie’s stats include :

423 – deployments for exterior air sniffs (vehicle sniffs)

168 lbs of Marijuana

15.05 lbs of Methamphetamine

22 – deployments for tracks

6 – criminal apprehensions

54.50 grams of Cocaine

1.90 grams of Heroin

Maggie was a certified dual purpose K9 through the Heart of America Police Dog Association and won a 1st place Patrol Dog trophy in 2021. Maggie was also awarded Patrol Dog Case of the Year through the Heart of America Police Dog Association in 2024.

Deputy Norris said he can remember two narcotic seizures that he and Maggie had that would highlight her career.

The first was a traffic stop on I-135 on March 5th, 2021. Two local subjects were initially arrested for warrants. Maggie indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle, and in the trunk a large amount of industrial copper was found which eventually cleared a local burglary in Salina.

The second narcotic seizure was a local traffic stop conducted on W. Crawford St and S. Burma Rd on August 22nd, 2021. Subjects were traveling from Salina to Ellsworth. During the stop the passenger was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and a firearm was located the front passenger side door. Maggie was deployed for an exterior air sniff and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car. Approximately a half pound of methamphetamine was seized from the vehicle along with the gun.

The patrol deployment Norris remembers the most was a track of a felony suspect. He and Maggie were assisting the Salina Police Department. The suspect was wanted on several felony warrants and had run on foot from the Salina Police Department on July 5th, 2024, during the daytime hours. Maggie went to assist and conducted a track of the suspect. She tracked along an easement where a metal wire fence had been pushed down and the damage to the fence was noticed by a Salina Police Sergeant. Maggie and Norris went into a backyard and located a door to a detached garage was ajar. Maggie was deployed for a building search and located the suspect, covered in housing insulation, hiding behind a car. Maggie apprehended the suspect by biting him once in the leg and he surrendered.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says he wants to recognize the value of a good law enforcement canine at the end of her career and the exceptional dedication that Deputy Craig Norris has shown to his position as a handler.

Maggie retired in June due to arthritis in her back legs. She retired into the care of her handler.

Enjoy retirement Maggie. You’ve earned it!