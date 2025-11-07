K9 Helps in Drug Arrest

Two Salina men are facing drug charges after a K9 officer detected meth inside their car.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a patrol officer pulled over a 2012 Ford Mustang that failed to make a stop on Schilling as they exited I-135 Thursday around noon.

Police found a 1/2 ounce of methamphetamine along with baggies and a handgun in the Mustang and arrested 29-year-old Dalton Freeze and 38-year-old Carl Persinger.

Both are facing charges that could include possession and distribution of an opiate and felon in possession of a firearm.