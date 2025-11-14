K9 Encourages Man to Quit Hiding from Cops

A Salina man who was wanted on a felony warrant was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that authorities learned of the location of 47-year-old Jonathan Shinn and sent officers to the 800 block of Seneca to find him. Police say Shinn ran into a backyard and ducked into a shed.

Officers asked him to exit the structure. After he refused, K9 Witt was employed on scene and Shinn quickly came out of hiding.

He was originally wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated burglary and is now facing a new charge of interference with law enforcement.