K9 Dog Finds Fugitive

A police dog helps officers locate and apprehend a Salina man who was wanted on multiple felony warrants and hiding in the truck of a car.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol spotted 32-year-old Christopher Rohan in the 600 block of S. 5th Street and called for backup when he observed him going into a house. Moments later Rohan walked out the back door of the residence and then ran when he saw police.

A K9 unit was called to track him and found Rohan hiding in the trunk of a car inside a garage at 632 S. 5th Street.

When Rohan refused to exit the vehicle, the dog pulled him out causing minor cuts to his knees and right leg. The man was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment before being released and booked into the Saline County Jail on new charges of felony obstruction and burglary.

Police say he was wanted on three felony warrants in Saline County and three municipal court warrants in Salina.