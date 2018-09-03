Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 70 °

K-State’s Zuber Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

KSU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 3, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With an 85 yard punt-return touchdown that changed the momentum of the game in addition to a 10 yard game-winning touchdown reception, Kansas State junior Isaiah Zuber was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

It was Zuber’s first-career player of the week honor and the 49th by a Wildcat since 2011 to rank second the Big 12. Of those, K-State has a conference-best 27 of the special teams variety.

With K-State trailing South Dakota, 24-12, early in the fourth quarter, Zuber energized the team and the crowd with an 85-yard punt return touchdown on the attempt of his career to cut the deficit to five.  It was the 10th-longest punt return in K-State history and the longest since Tramaine Thompson went 89 yards for a score against Missouri State in the 2012 season opener.

The score was the 48th by the Wildcat via either a kickoff or punt return since 2005 and the 112th non-offensive touchdown since 1999, both of which lead the nation.

Five minutes later, Zuber hauled in a 10-yard pass from Skylar Thompson in the back of the end zone to give the Wildcats the lead. After grabbing a touchdown reception in 2016 at Stanford and last year against Central Arkansas, Zuber became the first Wildcat in school history with a touchdown catch in three-straight season openers.

Kansas State hosts Mississippi State on Saturday in an 11 a.m., game that will be televised nationally on ESPN and serves as both Harley Day and a Stripe Out. A Wildcat 4-Pack is on sale for $99, while view level group tickets are just $20 each when purchasing 20 or more. Tickets can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Fourth Quarter Spark Lifts K-State Over South...

September 2, 2018 12:05 am

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson

August 30, 2018 8:38 am

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Press Conference

August 28, 2018 8:19 pm

K-State’s Risner Named to Pair of Preseason...

August 21, 2018 3:42 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Junis Dominates as Royals Win Sixth...

CLEVELAND -- Royals right-hander Jakob Junis continues to look like the dominant pitcher he was earl...

September 3, 2018 Comments

Big Idaho Potato Truck Making Area ...

Top News

September 3, 2018

K-State’s Zuber Named Big 12 Spec...

Sports News

September 3, 2018

Lopez turns in best start for KC in...

Sports News

September 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chapman Teens Hurt in Cra...
September 3, 2018Comments
Missing Salina Teen Sough...
September 3, 2018Comments
Manhattan Firefighter Mou...
September 3, 2018Comments
81 Connection to Offer Fr...
September 2, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH