K-State’s Weber, Vaughn Named CoSIDA Academic All-District Honorees

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior wide receiver Landry Weber and sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn have been named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 team, the College Sports Information Directors of America has announced.

It marks the fourth-straight season the Wildcats have had two players earn Academic All-District honors, and both players were honored for the first time in their careers. Earlier this week, Weber and Vaughn were two of a program-record 34 Academic All-Big 12 honorees as both were named to the first team.

Weber, a four-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, was nominated with a 3.97 undergraduate GPA and 3.80 graduate school GPA as an accounting major. The senior has played in 40 career games and enjoyed the best receiving year of his career in 2021, hauling in 13 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. His score came against Oklahoma, a contest in which he set career highs in catches (4) and yards (65).

Holding a 3.65 GPA in business administration, Vaughn earned 2021 First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors in his first season eligible for the award. The Round Rock, Texas, native, who is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, has rushed for 987 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 427 receiving yards and another three scores. He is closing in on becoming just the fourth player in Big 12 history and the third player nationally in the last five season with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the same season.

By being named Academic All-District 7 honorees, Weber and Vaughn now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot, with first- and second-team Academic All-America honorees being announced on December 15.

K-State hosts 11th-ranked Baylor on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a game that serves as the Wildcats’ Senior Day contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., and the game will be televised by FS1. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets.