K-State’s Ward Earns Spot on Doak Walker Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward earned his first honor as a Wildcat on Wednesday by being named to the 2023 Doak Walker Award watch list, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced.

Ward, a transfer from Florida State this past January, gives K-State a candidate for the award that goes to the nation’s top running back for the third-straight season as Deuce Vaughn was a semifinalist each of the last two years. Other notable candidates for the award are Darren Sproles (2003 finalist) and Daniel Thomas (2009 midseason candidate and 2010 semifinalist.

A native of Plant City, Florida, Ward saw action in 26 games with six starts over parts of four seasons for the Seminoles, racking up 1,241 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 188 carries. He has also hauled in 28 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Last year, Ward played in 10 games with six starts as the team’s second-leading rusher with 649 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries en route to All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades. He began the season with a career-high 127 yards and two touchdowns against Duquesne, while he tied his career high with two touchdowns against Louisiana and Oklahoma, the latter in the Cheez-It Bowl when he rushed for 81 yards. Ward also topped the 100-yard mark at Louisville, rushing for 126 yards.

Ward’s inclusion on the Doak Walker Award watch list is the 10th for the Wildcats during the preseason. Quarterback Will Howard has been named a candidate for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffel Trophy, offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston were on the Outland Trophy watch list, wide receiver/returner Phillip Brooks is up for the Hornung Award, tight end Ben Sinnott is on the John Mackey Award watch list, safety Kobe Savage is a candidate for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and long snapper Randen Plattner is on the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper of the Year Award.

In the midst of preseason camp, K-State opens the 2023 campaign against SEMO on September 2 in a 6 p.m., contest inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Tickets to the seven-game home slate can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.