K-State’s Vaughn Picks Up Three More All-America Honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn saw his All-America list grow to six on Wednesday as he earned more honors over the last two days.

Vaughn picked up first-team honors as an athlete from Sporting News and second-team accolades from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) as an all-purpose player, while Phil Steele placed Vaughn on his honorable mention team. Vaughn had previously earned first-team honors from the Associated Press and second-team honors from CBS Sports and USA TODAY.

A product of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn is the first Wildcat with at least five All-America accolades in one season since Dalton Risner in 2018, while it is the most by a freshman or sophomore in school history.

Vaughn finished the regular season by ranking fifth in the nation in scrimmage yards per game (144.1). He is one of only two players with 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards this season, while he needs 29 receiving yards in the TaxAct Texas Bowl to become just the fourth player in Big 12 history and third nationally in the last five years with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the same season.

Vaughn, a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, enters bowl season ranked sixth in the nation with 144.1 all-purpose yards this year, while he is third nationally among active players with a 134.1 career mark.

Kansas State will face LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 8 p.m., will be shown nationally on ESPN. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/bowlgame.