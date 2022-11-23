K-State’s Vaughn Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been named a semifinalist for a second award this week, as the Round Rock, Texas native is one of 16 players still in the running for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

It is the third-straight season that Vaughn is a semifinalist for the award, including last year when he advanced to become one of five finalists. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award goes to the top college football player in the nation with ties to the state of Texas.

Vaughn, who on Tuesday was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, has 1,148 rushing yards to rank 16th nationally, while he is 14th in the country with 128.5 scrimmage yards (rushing plus receiving) per game. He ranks second nationally among running backs with three receiving touchdowns, while he is fifth in catches (38) and 14th in receiving yards (266).

Vaughn is just the third player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, joining Darren Sproles (2002, 2003, 2004) and Daniel Thomas (2009, 2010). Earlier this season, Vaughn became the fastest player in Big 12 history – and tied for the fastest player in the country since 1996 – to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career, doing so in his 32nd game.

Finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be announced on December 13, and those finalists will attend the award’s banquet and winner announcement on January 11.

Coming in at No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, Kansas State takes on Kansas on Saturday in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, will be televised by FOX.