K-State’s Vaughn Named Semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – One of the best all-purpose running backs in the nation, Kansas State sophomore Deuce Vaughn has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.

Vaughn is the first Wildcat to be named a semifinalist for the award that is presented to the nation’s premier running back since Daniel Thomas in 2010. Prior to Thomas, Darren Sproles was one of three finalists in 2003.

A native of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn is joined on the list by three other Big 12 running backs in Breece Hall (Iowa State), Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Abram Smith (Baylor). Other semifinalists include Tyler Allgeier (BYU), Tyler Badie (Missouri), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Sean Tucker (Syracuse) and Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State).

Vaughn has totaled 987 rushing yards and 427 receiving yards as he is the only player in the nation to have at least 900 and 400 yards in those two categories, respectively. With 13 more rushing yards and 73 more receiving yards, he will be just the fourth player in Big 12 history with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a season. Additionally, that feat has only been accomplished twice nationally in the last five years – 2019 by Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell and 2017 by Penn State’s Saquon Barkey.

Vaughn currently ranks eighth nationally with 141.0 scrimmage yards per game, while he ranks fourth in the nation and tops among Power 5 players with 48 touches this year that have gone for 10 or more yards. Of his 219 touches this year, 21.9% have gone for at least 10 yards. Vaughn has found the end zone 16 times this year as his 96 points is tied for the sixth-highest mark in the nation among non-kickers.

To determine the 2021 finalists for the Doak Walker Award, the award’s National Selection Committee will cast their votes, and three finalists for the award will be named Tuesday, November 23. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a second vote to select the 2021 award recipient. The 2021 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9 on ESPN.

Kansas State, winners of four-straight games to sit at 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play, takes on 11th-ranked Baylor this Saturday. Kickoff between the Wildcats and Bears is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and the game will be televised by FS1.