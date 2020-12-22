Salina, KS

K-State’s Vaughn Named Freshman All-American by The Athletic

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 22, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The postseason honors continued on Tuesday for Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn as he was named a First Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic, the publication announced.

His honor from The Athletic came one day after being named an Honorable Mention All-American – regardless of class – on Monday by Pro Football Focus and a week after being named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and a Second Team All-Big 12 performer by the league’s coaches.

In 10 games, Vaughn set the K-State freshman records for rushing yards (642), all-purpose yards (1,221), yards from scrimmage (1,076) and total touchdowns (9). He is currently one of just two players in the nation to have 600 or more rushing yards and 400 or more receiving yards this season, the other being Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne.

Vaughn, a native of Round Rock, Texas, ranks fourth in the nation among freshmen, third in the Big 12 overall and tops among freshmen in the league in all-purpose yards per game (122.1 yards per game). Vaughn also ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing (64.2 yards per game) and fourth in touchdown scoring (5.4 points per game).

