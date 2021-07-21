BREAKING NEWS

K-State’s Vaughn Nabs Spot on Doak Walker Award Watch List

K-State Athletics ReleaseJuly 21, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn earned his second honor this week as he was named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.

Vaughn, who was on the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, is the first Wildcat to be named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award – which goes to the nation’s top college running back – since Alex Barnes was a preseason candidate in 2018.

A product of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn was one of only two players in the nation last season to have at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards – joining Clemson’s Travis Etienne and Alabama’s Najee Harris – as he led the team in both categories with 642 yards and 434 yards, respectively. Vaughn, who led all true freshmen in the nation with his 1,076 scrimmage yards, was named the 2020 True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports in addition to being an Honorable Mention All-American and a Freshman All-American by multiple outlets.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, Vaughn has earned numerous Preseason All-America honors and was on the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

K-State kicks off the 2021 season in the Allstate Kickoff Classic by taking on Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 11 a.m., will be televised by FS1. Fans can purchase tickets to the game – in addition to season and single-game tickets for the Wildcats’ seven-game home schedule – by visiting www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-221-CATS.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

K-State's Vaughn Nabs Spot on Doa...

