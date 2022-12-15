K-State’s Vaughn Earns Second-Straight Consensus All-America Honor

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn became the second player in school history to be named a two-time Consensus All-American, as the NCAA announced Thursday the list of players who received one of the top honors bestowed upon FBS football players.

Vaughn joins cornerback Chris Canty (1995 and 1996) as the only two-time Consensus All-Americans in school history. Last season he became the 11th player in K-State history to earn the distinction and the first since Tyler Lockett in 2014. Others on the list include Jordy Nelson (WR, 2007), Terence Newman (CB, 2002), Mark Simoneau (LB, 1999), David Allen (PR, 1998), Martin Gramatica (PK, 1997), Jaime Mendez (1993), Sean Snyder (P, 1992) and Gary Spani (LB, 1977).

To be in consideration for Consensus All-America level, a player must be named first team on at least two of the five selected All-America teams — American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Foundation. The NCAA combines the returner/all-purpose categories, in which Vaughn was named to the list. He earned First Team All-America honors from the AFCA, Associated Press and Sporting News as an all-purpose player.

Vaughn, a product of Round Rock, Texas, enters bowl season ranked 10th nationally in scrimmage yards (rushing plus receiving) at 136.9 yards per game, while he is 11th with 1,425 total rushing yards. His rushing total ranks fourth in school history, and he is just the third player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons (Darren Sproles: 2002, 2003, 2004; Daniel Thomas: 2009, 2010).

A finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for a second-straight season, Vaughn has 3,471 career rushing yards to rank second in school history to Sproles (4,979), while he was the fastest player Big 12 history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career, doing so in his 32nd game.

Vaughn was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship as he helped lead K-State to its third Big 12 title with a 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU. The ninth-ranked Wildcats will conclude the 2022 season as they take on No. 5 Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31. The game, which will take place inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, will kick at 11 a.m., and be televised by ESPN.