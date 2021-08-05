K-State’s Vaughn Earns Nod on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn has earned a spot on his third preseason watch list in 2021 as he was named to the initial list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, SPORTyler announced Thursday.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the nation’s college offensive player of the year who has ties to the state of Texas by either being born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Vaughn was one of 13 semifinalists for the award as a true freshman in 2020, a year he was named the National True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports, an Honorable Mention All-American and Freshman All-American by multiple outlets and the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

A product of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn rushed for 642 yards and seven touchdowns on 123 carries last season to go along with 434 receiving yards on 25 catches and two touchdowns. He was one of only three players in the nation to tally at least 600 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards on the year, joining fellow running backs Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Najee Harris (Alabama), both of whom were first-round selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

K-State reports to preseason camp on Thursday, and the Wildcats’ first practice is set for Friday. The doors to Bill Snyder Family Stadium will open to fans on Saturday as for the final 45 minutes of practice.

Kansas State beings its 2021 slate on Saturday, September 4 with the Allstate Kickoff Classic against Stanford inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by FS1 and kicks off at 11 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets to the game – in addition to season and single-game tickets for the Wildcats’ seven-game home schedule – by visiting www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-221-CATS.