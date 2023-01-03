Salina, KS

K-State’s Vaughn Declares for NFL Draft

Jackson SchneiderJanuary 3, 2023

Kansas State star Running Back Deuce Vaughn took to Twitter last night, announcing his intent to enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Round Rock, Texas native leaves Kansas State following back-to-back seasons as an All-American by multiple publications, as well as leading K-State to its first Big 12 Championship and  New Year’s Six Bowl appearance since 2012.

Vaughn rushed for over 3600 yards in his three seasons in Manhattan, adding more than 1200 receiving yards as well. Kansas State totaled 22 victories during #22’s time wearing purple, and achieved K-State’s highest ranking in the AP poll since 2014 this season.

Kansas State fans will have the opportunity to witness Vaughn’s name get called in-person this April, when the 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

