K-State’s Sugar Bowl Pep Rally Set for December 30

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State fans will have the chance to cheer on the football team at what has become one of the favorite K-State bowl traditions with the Wildcats’ annual bowl pep rally on Friday, December 30, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The pep rally will follow the official Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Parade, a Mardi Gras-style parade with floats, bands and other participants, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will travel through the French Quarter.

Doors to the pep rally will open at 4 p.m., and a very limited number of seats will be available for fans with mobility needs. Concessions, including alcohol, will be available for purchase.

Speakers will include President Richard Linton, head coach Chris Klieman and select players. The Pride of Wildcat Land, Classy Cats, cheerleaders and Willie Wildcat will also get fans ready for the game the next morning against Alabama.

Those in attendance can also receive a free K-State commemorative Allstate Sugar Bowl button and poster, as well as a Big 12 Championship poster, while supplies last.

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is located just south of the official team hotel – the Hilton Riverside – and is walkable from the parade route and area attractions and hotels.

The K-State bowl pep rally is sponsored by K-State Athletics, the K-State Alumni Association, KSU Foundation and Office of the President.

The Wildcats and Crimson Tide conclude the 2022 season in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game kicks off at 11 a.m., and will be televised by ESPN.