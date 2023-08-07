K-State’s Smith Adds Kulhava to 2023-24 Roster

MANHATTAN, Kan.– K-State women’s tennis coach Jordan Smith announced on Monday (August 7) the addition of Veronika Kulhava to the 2023-24 roster.

Kulhava, a 21-year-old from Letohrad, Czech Republic, transfers from Temple, where she spent the last two seasons, accumulating a 38-15 singles record and a 35-16 mark in doubles play.

“Pumped to have Veronika join our ladies on the team,” Smith said. “We wanted to find a player with high level college experience and that knows how to be a leader on a team. I believe we’ve got this and more in Veronika. Excited to get started with her in the next few weeks.”

Last season, Kulhava led the Owls with a 20-10 record, with five or more wins at No. 2, 3 and 4 spots. Kulhava and doubles partner Evie Wei also paced the team with a 16-2 record, all but one win from the No. 2 position.

Kulhava went on a 7-match win streak in March and April, before losing to SMU’s Jackie Nylander, 6-1, 6-0, in the last match of the season during the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament.

A two-time ITA Scholar Athlete, Kulhava was named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-Region Team as well as the 2021-22 AAC All-Academic Team.

Kulhava will join incoming freshmen Tereza Polakova and Charlotte Keitel for the 2023-24 campaign.

