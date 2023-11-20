K-State’s Sinnott Named John Mackey Award Semifinalist

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior Ben Sinnott is one of nine players in the nation to be named a semifinalist for the 2023 John Mackey Award, the award’s committee announced.

Sinnott is the first player in school history to be named a semifinalist for the award that goes to nation’s most outstanding tight end. He is joined on this year’s list by AJ Barner (Michigan), Brock Bowers (Georgia), Dallin Holker (Colorado State), Theo Johnson (Penn State), Bryson Nesbit (North Carolina), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Cade Stover (Ohio State) and Jack Velling (Oregon State).

A product of Waterloo, Iowa, Sinnott ranks third nationally among tight ends with 540 receiving yards this season, while he is seventh in receptions (39) and tied for ninth in touchdowns (5). His 39 catches this year are the most in school history by a tight end, and his five touchdown receptions are tied for the most. He is also just 55 yards shy of the most receiving yards by a tight end in school history, a mark of 595 yards that is currently set by Russ Campbell in 1991.

This year’s production is a continuation from the 2022 season as Sinnott has the second-most career touchdowns catches by a tight end in school history (9) and the third-most catches (72). During K-State’s 31-27 win last week at Kansas, Sinnott became the fourth tight end in school history to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for a career as he enters Saturday’s regular-season finale with 1,002 yards.

Kansas State, ranked No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, hosts Iowa State on Saturday in a 7 p.m., contest inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game, which serves as Senior Day, will be shown on FOX.

Tickets to the game against the Cyclones are still available and can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.