K-State’s Sinnott, Beebe Selected on Second Day of NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe saw their NFL dreams come true on Friday night as they were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sinnott was selected with the 21st pick of the second round – No. 53 overall – by the Washington Commanders, while Beebe was taken with the ninth pick of the third round – No. 73 overall – by the Dallas Cowboys. K-State has now had four players selected in the top three rounds over the last two years, its most in a two-year stretch since 2002 and 2003.

A native of Waterloo, Iowa, Sinnott became the highest-selected tight end in school history, bettering the No. 58 pick in of Cedric Price by the Dallas Texans in the 1961 AFL Draft. He is the first Wildcat tight end to be selected since Shad Meier was taken by Tennessee in 2001, while he is the fifth Wildcat ever selected by Washington and the first since defensive end Rob Jackson in 2008.

Beebe, who hails from Kansas City, Kansas, is just the fourth Wildcat ever drafted by the Dallas Cowboys but the second in as many years as running back Deuce Vaughn was selected in the sixth round last season.

A 2023 All-American by Phil Steele and two-time All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Sinnott finished his career by tying for the most receiving touchdowns by a K-State tight end (10), ranking third among the position in receptions (82) and fourth in receiving yards (1,138) over his 38 career games played, which included 28 starts.

Sinnott, a semifinalist for the 2023 John Mackey Award, produced 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns last season, which were the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a single season in school history by a K-State tight end. Among tight ends in the country, Sinnott ranked fourth in yards, tied for fifth in catches and tied for sixth in touchdowns. One of the most versatile players in the nation, Sinnott lined up for 493 snaps as an inline tight end, 171 snaps in the slot, 91 snaps in the backfield and 27 snaps as a wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sinnott also exceled in the classroom as he was a 2023 Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators and a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer.

The first Consensus All-American offensive lineman in school history, Beebe picked up 2023 First Team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association, CBS Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, FWAA, Pro Football Focus, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, USA TODAY and the Walter Camp Foundation, while was a first-team honoree the previous season from The Athletic, ESPN, FOX Sports and Sporting News.

A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Beebe was originally recruited as a defensive tackle before switching to the offensive line as he entered the program, and he went on to play in 51 career games with 48 starts, the latter mark ranking fifth among all Wildcat offensive linemen since 1990. Beebe was named the 2022 and 2023 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, one of just five players in conference history to earn the honor in consecutive seasons since the award began in 2006, including two that are still playing in the NFL in Creed Humphrey (Kansas City) and Orlando Brown (Cincinnati). In addition, Beebe was a finalist for the 2023 Outland Trophy as nation’s most outstanding interior lineman and semifinalist for the 2023 Lombardi Award, which is presented to the college football lineman of the year.

Beebe earned three-straight All-Big 12 First Team honors his final three seasons, becoming only the second offensive lineman in school history to claim that feat (Dalton Risner, 2016-18). Throughout his career, he allowed only five sacks among his 1,488 pass blocking snaps (according to Pro Football Focus) with four of those coming in his redshirt freshman season of 2020 as he only allowed one sack in his final 42 games in a K-State uniform.

As impressive as his resume is on the field, Beebe was just as dependable in the classroom as he was named a 2023 Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators and a four-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer. As a senior, Beebe was also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is often referred to as the “Academic Heisman.”

More K-State football players will hear their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft, which concludes on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. (CT) with rounds four through seven. Coverage is available on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.