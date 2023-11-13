K-State’s Senior Day Game Held for Six-Day Pick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday morning that time and television designation for Kansas State’s Senior Day contest against Iowa State on November 25 will be announced after play concludes this weekend.

Kansas State will be in search of its second-straight win over Iowa State following a 10-9 victory last year in Ames. The Wildcats have not had consecutive wins over the Cyclones since a 10-game winning streak from 2008 to 2017. K-State is also looking for its first home victory over ISU since a 27-17 win to close out the 2019 regular season.

Tickets for the game against the Cyclones are still available and start at $62. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, November 18