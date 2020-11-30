K-State’s Senior Day Contest Set for Morning Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Sunday night that Kansas State’s regular-season finale against Texas on Saturday, December 5 will kick off at 11 a.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium and be televised by FOX.

It will be the third time this year the Wildcats will play in the early FOX window as they did so their first two games this season. K-State is looking to halt a three-game losing skid to Texas, each of which were decided by six points or less.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, December 5