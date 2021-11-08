Salina, KS

K-State’s Senior Day Contest Set for Afternoon Kick

K-State Athletics ReleaseNovember 8, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s Senior Day contest against Baylor on November 20 will kick at 4:30 p.m., and be televised by FS1.

The FOX family of networks will televise the final four K-State games this year as FS1 had last week’s game at Kansas and this week’s game against West Virginia, while the Wildcats’ regular-season finale at Texas had previously been announced as an 11 a.m., game on FOX.

Kansas State is looking to break a three-game skid to the Bears, which includes a three-point loss in 2018 and a one-point setback last year.

The Wildcats take on West Virginia this Saturday at 11 a.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets to the game online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 20

Iowa State at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX
Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2
Kansas at TCU 3 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Baylor at K-State 4:30 p.m. FS1
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7 p.m. FOX

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

