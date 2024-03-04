K-State’s Scott Appointed to NCAA Baseball Committee

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Casey Scott, a 22-year member of Kansas State’s senior athletics team and baseball sport administrator, has been appointed to the NCAA Baseball Committee, the NCAA has announced. Scott’s term is effective immediately and will run through August 2027. Scott, K-State’s Executive Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations and Event Management, will serve as the Big 12 representative on the committee, a position previously held by Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee is responsible for selecting, seeding, and bracketing the entire 64-team tournament field, which includes the automatic qualification of 30 conference champions with the remainder of the field selected as at-large choices by the committee. In addition, the 10-person committee receives recommendations for rule changes and revisions from coaches, umpires and conferences, while it recommends rule changes and revisions to the NCAA baseball rules committee.

“This appointment is very meaningful to me, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve a game I love,” Scott said. “I’m grateful to the Big 12 Conference for supporting my nomination to the Division I Baseball Committee, and I look forward to working with the NCAA staff and my fellow committee members in serving our baseball coaches and student-athletes over the next four years.”

Scott, a Kansas State graduate, has been involved in college baseball since 1985 while working at Wichita State. He has been the host administrator for seven NCAA Regionals, the first six at WSU and the latest one being the 2013 NCAA Manhattan Regional, one that K-State captured to advance to the Super Regional round. During his stint at Wichita State, the Shockers advanced six times to the College World Series, winning the national championship in 1989.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Scott also served on the NCAA Baseball rules committee from 2012 through 2016 and was chair of the committee during his final year.

In addition to being the sport administrator for K-State baseball, Scott also oversees the men’s basketball, men’s golf and women’s golf programs. Recently appointed by the Big 12 as its representative to the Facility and Event Directors Focus Group for the expansion of the College Football Playoff, Scott was also instrumental in the planning of the renovation of Tointon Family Stadium, which was completed in 2020, and assisted in the planning and construction of the Shamrock Zone in the south endzone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the newly-opened Shamrock Practice Facility and Morgan Family Arena and Olympic Sports Training facilities.

Prior to K-State, Scott served as Associate AD for External Operations at Colorado State where he oversaw the marketing, development, ticketing and special event operations. He began his athletics career in 1985 as Sports Information Director at Wichita State. During his more than 12 years at WSU, he served in roles as Assistant Athletics Director for External Operations, Facilities and Events, and Associate Athletics Director until leaving for CSU in 1998.

Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from K-State in 1977. After graduation, he spent eight years as a general assignment and sports reporter for the Wichita Eagle-Beacon prior to joining the athletics staff at Wichita State. He and his wife, Christy, have a son, Brett, and a daughter, Shannon, and four grandchildren. Brett was a four-year letterman for the Wildcat baseball team, earning Academic All-America honors in 2008.