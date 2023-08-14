K-State’s Savage Earns Nod on Bednarik Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the third time this preseason, Kansas State senior safety Kobe Savage was named to the watch list for a major college football honor as he is a candidate for the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Savage, who was also named to the initial watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award, is the 10th Wildcat all time to be a candidate for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the college defensive player of the year. Last season, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a semifinalist for the award, while linebacker Arthur Brown was also a semifinalist in 2012 and cornerback Chris Canty was a finalist in 1996.

A native of Paris, Texas, Savage finished fourth on the team last year with 58 tackles despite missing the final four games due to an injury. An All-Big 12 Second Team selection, Savage also earned votes from the league’s coaches for the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year award as he tallied three interceptions to tie for sixth in the conference and 43rd in the nation.

Kansas State ended the preseason with 12 watch list designations as the Chuck Bednarik Award was the final list prior to the beginning of the 2023 season. Quarterback Will Howard was named a candidate for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Wuerffel Trophy, offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston were on the Outland Trophy watch list, wide receiver/returner Phillip Brooks is up for the Hornung Award, tight end Ben Sinnott is on the John Mackey Award watch list, running back Treshaun Ward is a candidate for the Doak Walker Award, and long snapper Randen Plattner is on the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper of the Year Award.

The Wildcats are in their final week of preseason camp prior to fall semester classes beginning next Monday. K-State will continue preparations for its 2023 season opener, which is on September 2, as the Wildcats host SEMO in a 6 p.m., contest inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.