K-State’s Rovelto Inks Nine More Signees for Fall 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto announced on Monday (August 7) the addition of nine athletes to the Fall 2023 roster.

These student-athletes include four transfers and five incoming freshmen.

A brief rundown of each signee is below:

Isaac Ativie is a sprinter and long jumper from Leavenworth High School in Leavenworth, Kan. On July 31, he won the long jump at the AAU Junior Olympics in the 17-18 year-old category with a leap of 7.20m/23-7.50. During the 2023 KSHSAA track and field state championships he finished 5A runner-up in both the 100 (10.80) and 200 (22.33) meter dash, also competing in the long jump finishing sixth at 6.54m/21-5.50. He has personal bests of 10.74 in the 100 meters, 21.76 in the 200 meters and 7.28m/23-11 in the long jump.

Ty Brechler is a walk-on freshman from Olathe, Kan., at Blue Valley West High School. During the 2022 KSHSAA Class 6A cross country state championships he finished 16th with a season best of 16:13.50. During the outdoor track season, he was runner-up at the Class 6A State Track Championships in the 800 meters with a new personal best time of 1:55.48.

Jessi Brummett is a junior transfer from Cloud County Community College, competing in javelin. During the 2022-23 season her farthest throw was 45.40m/148-11 at the NJCAA Outdoor Championships. From Riley County High School in Riley, Kan., she previously held the javelin school record at 45.44m/149-01 and played basketball.

Jourdin Edwards is a sophomore transfer from Louisville. Originally from Frisco, Texas at Rock Hill High School she competes in sprints, hurdles and relays. Her personal bests include 8.55 in 60 meter hurdles, 13.81 in 100 meter hurdles and 59.80 in the 400 meter hurdles during the ACC Outdoor Championships.

Ahshareah Enoe, a native of Petite Martinique, Grenada, is a sophomore transfer from New Mexico Highlands as a high jumper. At the 2023 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships she finished in fifth place at 1.75m/5-8.75. At the 2022 CARIFTA Games in Jamaica she finished third. Her personal best height clears over six feet at 1.85m/6-0.75.

Joshua Goffe is from Sharpsburg, Ga., graduating from East Coweta High School. At the 2023 GHSA Class 7A State Championships he finished fourth in the 200 meter dash and sixth in the 100 meters. In the preliminary 100 meters he recorded a new personal best time of 10.73 (1.8) seconds, with a 200 meter best at 21.14 seconds.

Brooklyn Jones, from Lebo High School in Lebo, Kan., joins the team as a walk-on. She was the KSHSAA Class 1A State Champion in the javelin in 2022, runner up in 2021. She has a personal best distance of 41.93m/137-7.

Daisy Monie, a thrower from Mission, Texas, is a junior transfer from Houston. Competing in the shot put and discus, she recorded new personal bests in both at the American Athletic Outdoor Championships in May, finishing as runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 15.70m/51-6.25, and placing fourth in discus with a distance of 50.93m/167-1.

Mikah Scott is a sprinter from Lee’s Summit, Mo., where he competed a Lee’s Summit West High School. In 2023 she finished fifth in both the 100 and 200 meter dash at the MSHSAA Class 5 State Championship. At the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals her 4×100, 4×200 and Sprint Medley Relay teams were all crowned National Champions. Her 100 meter dash personal best of 11.79 seconds is No. 2 overall for Missouri, her 60 meter (7.58) and 200 meter (24.43) are both ranked No. 4 in the state.

These 9 student-athletes give the Wildcats 20 newcomers starting in the fall.

