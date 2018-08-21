Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 62 °

K-State’s Risner Named to Pair of Preseason All-America Teams

K-State Athletics ReleaseAugust 21, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior offensive tackle Dalton Risner was named to two All-America teams on Wednesday as he picked up first-team honors from ESPN and USA Today.

The honors for Risner are in addition to being named a First Team Preseason All-American by Athlon, and a second-team honoree by Street & Smith’s and CBSSports.com earlier this summer. Additionally, Sports Illustrated listed Risner as one of the Top 100 College Football Players of 2018, checking in at No. 50.

Risner, a product of Wiggins, Colorado, was one of three Big 12 players on ESPN’s list, joining West Virginia’s Will Grier (QB) and David Sills V (WR). Risner and Sills were the only Big 12 representatives on USA Today’s first team.

A 38-game starter, Risner anchored the right tackle spot in all 12 regular-season games last season, earning First Team All-America accolades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and second-team honors from CBSSports.com. He graded out at a 90.3 mark during the regular season according to PFF, including a 98.9 mark on pass blocking efficiency to tie for the fourth highest among FBS tackles. Risner led the Wildcats to a tie for third place in school history in rushing yards per carry (4.98), while they finished seventh in program history with 2,584 total rushing yards.

Just the fifth three-time team captain in program history, Risner is on the watch list for the 2018 Outland Trophy and Wuerffel Trophy, while he is a candidate for the AFCA Good Works Team.

Receiving votes in both the preseason Amway Coaches’ and Associated Press polls, Kansas State opens the 2018 season next Saturday with a 6:10 p.m., contest against South Dakota inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The 10th-annual K-State Family Reunion game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

The Wildcats then host 18th-ranked Mississippi State on September 8 at 11 a.m., in a game televised by ESPN before closing out non-conference play at home against UTSA on September 15, at 3 p.m., on FSN.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

K-State Announces New Contract for Bill Snyde...

August 9, 2018 3:26 pm

AUDIO: K-State Hosts 2018 Football Media Day

August 7, 2018 9:43 am

AUDIO: Big 12 Media Day – Kansas State ...

July 17, 2018 3:38 pm

Risner, Adams Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honor...

July 11, 2018 3:28 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s Risner Named to Pair of...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior offensive tackle Dalton Risner was named to two All-America ...

August 21, 2018 Comments

Salina Teen Missing

Top News

August 21, 2018

White Rhino Debuting at Zoo Brew

Top News

August 21, 2018

Salina Man Claims $10,000 Lottery P...

Kansas News

August 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Claims $10,000...
August 21, 2018Comments
New Salina Bishop to be O...
August 21, 2018Comments
Orman Facing Ballot Petit...
August 21, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Kenwood Cove Lets ...
August 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH