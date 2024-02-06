K-State’s Overtime Magic Continues in 75-70 Win over 4/4 Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Tylor Perry scored a season-high 26 points, including 8 in overtime, as Kansas State continued its success in overtime games under head coach Jerome Tang with a 75-70 win over No. 4/4 Kansas on Monday night before a sold-out crowd of 11,010 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) moved to 11-0 under Tang in overtime games, including 6-0 this season. The six overtime wins this season tie the Division I record for most overtime wins in a season.

Perry played all 45 minutes in the contest, scoring 21 of his 26 points in the second half and overtime, in willing his team to a second consecutive home overtime victory over Kansas (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) while snapping a 4-game losing streak. The Wildcats are now 26-3 at Bramlage Coliseum under Tang, including 12-2 in Big 12 play. It marked the first back-to-back home wins over the Jayhawks since 2014 and 2015.

Perry was joined in double figures by junior Cam Carter , who collected his second career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in playing all but 27 seconds in the game, and fellow junior Arthur Kaluma added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

*More to come*