K-State’s Offensive Line Named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Backed by 224.5 rushing yards per game to rank seventh nationally and second among Power 5 teams, Kansas State’s offensive line unit has been named to the midseason watch list for the Joe Moore Award, The Foundation for Teamwork announced Tuesday.

The Wildcats are one of 18 schools up for the award that has been presented to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football since its inception in 2015.

“The O-line units on the 2022 Midseason Honor Roll have caught the attention of the Voting Committee through the October 8 weekend by demonstrating many of the award criteria in a recognizable way,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award Voting Committee. “The bar will raise quickly and significantly from here, and the consistency, effort, and teamwork required to earn further recognition will be how the elite units separate themselves.”

K-State’s line that consists of starters KT Leveston (left tackle), Cooper Beebe (left guard), Hayden Gillum (center), Hadley Panzer (right guard) and Christian Duffie (right tackle) has paved the way for the per game average that currently ranks third in school history. Additionally, the Wildcats’ 5.73 yards per carry average ranks ninth nationally and is currently the top mark in school history. The offensive line helped K-State produce a season-high 343 rushing yards against Texas Tech, its most in a Big 12 game since posting 345 yards against Oklahoma State in 2016.

K-State is joined on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Watch List by Alabama, Air Force, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, Tennessee, TCU, UCLA, USC and UAB.

“It’s been a fun year for our position, and the connection between outstanding O-line play and winning football is undeniable,” said Aaron Taylor, CBS college football analyst and founder of the Joe Moore Award. Taylor played guard at the University of Notre Dame for the award’s namesake, the legendary offensive line coach Joe Moore. “October and November are historically where the best units have been able to separate themselves, and I know we’re all looking forward to seeing some iconic ‘Joe Moore Moments’ down the stretch.”

Kansas State, ranked 17th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll, travels to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on eighth-ranked TCU this Saturday. The game inside Amon G. Carter Stadium is set to kick off at 7 p.m., and will be shown on FS1.

The Wildcats’ follow the game against the Horned Frogs with a pair of home contests against Oklahoma State (Oct. 29) and Texas (No. 5). Standing-room only tickets for those games are available online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.